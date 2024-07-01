Short Interest in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Rises By 31.1%

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,839 shares in the company, valued at $165,240.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $142,726.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.65. 19,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 108.47% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PodcastOne will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

