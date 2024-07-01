Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Decreases By 28.5%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF stock remained flat at $51.60 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $51.98.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $659.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

