Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 38.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.9 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFF remained flat at $15.07 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

