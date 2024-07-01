Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 38.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.9 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SBFFF remained flat at $15.07 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
About SBM Offshore
