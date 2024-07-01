Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rises By 41.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,440.0 days.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Signify has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

