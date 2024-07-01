Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rises By 41.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,440.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
SFFYF stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Signify has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $33.05.
Signify Company Profile
