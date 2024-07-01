Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 24.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zalando Stock Up 2.3 %

ZLNDY stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

