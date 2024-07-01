Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.32 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $268.11 million and $3.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,060.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00615433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00118156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00266596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00070869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,595,905,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,568,208,736 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

