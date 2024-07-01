Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,663 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
IJH traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $57.97. 9,317,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,601. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
