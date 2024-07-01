Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.