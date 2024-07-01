Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.00. 2,422,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

