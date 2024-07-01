Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 135,388,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,650,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

