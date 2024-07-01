Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

ANGL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,903. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

