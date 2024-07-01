Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $36,990.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ SLP traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $923.14 million, a P/E ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simulations Plus

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.