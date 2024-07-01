Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.8 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXCF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Monday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.
About Singapore Exchange
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.