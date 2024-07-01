Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $2.90 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $3.30 to $2.90 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

