SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

SITC International stock remained flat at $28.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

