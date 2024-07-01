SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $5,145,403.52 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 357,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $5,145,403.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,582,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,629,125.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Alexander Otto sold 228,042 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $3,217,672.62.

On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,577,613.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $2,745,158.12.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

