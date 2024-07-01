Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,184. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

