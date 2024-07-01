Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,905,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 28,138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116,350.7 days.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $4.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

