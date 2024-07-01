SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 802,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

