Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Soitec Price Performance
Soitec has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.
Soitec Company Profile
