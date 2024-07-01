Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

