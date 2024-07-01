SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.35.

SEDG opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

