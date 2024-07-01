SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s 5th Largest Position

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $107,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after buying an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272,238 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 473,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,064,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.