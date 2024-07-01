SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.08. 4,757,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

