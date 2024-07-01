SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $80.54. 4,290,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

