SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Cut by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.51. 2,091,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

