SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Reduced by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,670. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

