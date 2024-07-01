SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 837 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

