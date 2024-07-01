SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 3,703 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $28.50.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.