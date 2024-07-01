SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.