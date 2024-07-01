SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.24. 9,261,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

