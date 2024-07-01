SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

