SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $991,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,084,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.98. 2,812,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,585. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.