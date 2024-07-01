SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 155,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,802. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

