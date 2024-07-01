SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Down 0.6 %

Bruker stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

