SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $99.71. 5,476,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Glj Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

