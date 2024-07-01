SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 2,279,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

