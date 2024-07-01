SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. 6,707,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,151. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.