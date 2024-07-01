Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.