Steven Scott Davis Sells 7,641 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $496,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,837 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $142,983.98.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Steven Scott Davis sold 7,851 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $550,904.67.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

