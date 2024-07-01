Stifel Nicolaus Raises Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $48.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

