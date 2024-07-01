StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.