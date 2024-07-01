StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International comprises approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

