StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.