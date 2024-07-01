StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 215.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 662,172 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

