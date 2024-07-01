StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 32.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

See Also

