StockNews.com Upgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

EBAY stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

