Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 778,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,401. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average is $333.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

