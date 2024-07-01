Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $91.01 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.82594415 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $96,347,072.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

