Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $690.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $690.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $624.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $595.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,658 shares of company stock worth $20,970,824. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.