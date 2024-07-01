T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,006,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

