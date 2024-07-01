Talbot Financial LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

BLK traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $782.27. 543,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $779.33 and a 200 day moving average of $793.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

